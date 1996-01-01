Suppose you have a dataset of exam scores grouped into intervals of 10 points (, , ..., ). If you create a histogram using frequency on the y-axis, which of the following histograms would represent the same data as one using relative frequency on the y-axis?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Why would someone choose to create a instead of a chart?
A
A is better for comparing the frequencies of different categories.
B
A can only be used when the data are .
C
A is used to show the relationship between two variables.
D
A is used to display the distribution of a variable, while a chart is used for data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between the types of data: Continuous data can take any value within a range, while categorical data represent distinct groups or categories.
Recognize that a histogram is designed to display the distribution of continuous data by grouping data into intervals or bins and showing the frequency of data points within each bin.
Know that a bar chart is used to compare frequencies or counts of different categories, where each bar represents a separate category and the bars are typically separated by spaces.
Note that histograms have adjacent bars touching each other to indicate the continuous nature of the data, whereas bar charts have gaps between bars to emphasize the discrete categories.
Conclude that someone would choose a histogram over a bar chart when they want to visualize the distribution and frequency of continuous data rather than comparing distinct categories.
