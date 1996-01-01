Which of the following can be determined directly from the histogram of a dataset?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Given a histogram that is skewed to the right (), which of the following boxplots best matches the distribution shown in the histogram?
A
A boxplot where the is closer to the left, and the right whisker is noticeably longer than the left whisker.
B
A boxplot where the is closer to the right, and the left whisker is noticeably longer than the right whisker.
C
A boxplot where the is centered and both whiskers are approximately equal in length.
D
A boxplot with no whiskers, indicating all data points are identical.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what it means for a distribution to be skewed to the right (positively skewed). This means that the tail on the right side of the distribution is longer or fatter than the left side, indicating more extreme higher values.
Recall how a boxplot represents data: the box shows the interquartile range (IQR), the line inside the box is the median, and the whiskers extend to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles.
For a right-skewed distribution, the median tends to be closer to the lower quartile (left side of the box), because the bulk of the data is concentrated on the lower end, and the upper whisker is longer due to the extended tail on the right.
Compare the options by matching these characteristics: the median closer to the left side of the box and a longer right whisker correspond to a right-skewed distribution.
Eliminate options that show the median centered with equal whiskers (which indicate symmetry), median closer to the right with a longer left whisker (which indicates left skew), or no whiskers (which indicates no variability).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have a dataset of exam scores grouped into intervals of 10 points (, , ..., ). If you create a histogram using frequency on the y-axis, which of the following histograms would represent the same data as one using relative frequency on the y-axis?
Multiple Choice
Suppose you are using the following histogram to display the distribution of exam scores for a class. Which of the following statements about histograms is correct?
