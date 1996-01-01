For the scatter diagram shown here, which of the following best describes the relationship between the two variables if the points form a pattern that slopes upward from left to right?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which type of display is most likely to reveal an association between variables and ?
A
A pie chart of
B
A boxplot of
C
A scatterplot
D
A histogram of
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the goal is to reveal an association between two variables, x and y. This means we want to see how changes in one variable relate to changes in the other.
Step 2: Recognize that a pie chart and a histogram display the distribution of a single variable, not the relationship between two variables. A pie chart shows proportions of categories, and a histogram shows frequency distribution of numerical data.
Step 3: Note that a boxplot summarizes the distribution of one variable (like y) by showing its median, quartiles, and potential outliers, but it does not directly show how y relates to x.
Step 4: Identify that a scatterplot plots individual data points with x-values on the horizontal axis and y-values on the vertical axis, allowing us to visually assess any pattern, trend, or association between the two variables.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the scatterplot is the most appropriate display to reveal an association between variables x and y because it directly shows their paired values and potential relationships.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations