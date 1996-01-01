Given several scatterplots, which of the following statements about the calculated correlation coefficient is correct?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a nonlinear association in a scatterplot?
A
The points form a straight line with a .
B
The points form a straight line with a .
C
The points are randomly scattered with no apparent pattern.
D
The points form a curved pattern, such as a or shape.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a scatterplot displays the relationship between two quantitative variables by plotting data points on a coordinate plane.
Recall that a linear association means the points roughly form a straight line, which can have a positive slope (increasing) or a negative slope (decreasing).
Recognize that a nonlinear association occurs when the points do not align along a straight line but instead form a curved pattern, such as a parabola, exponential curve, or other shapes.
Identify that if the points are randomly scattered with no apparent pattern, this indicates no association rather than a nonlinear association.
Conclude that the best description of a nonlinear association is when the points form a curved pattern, distinguishing it clearly from linear or no association.
