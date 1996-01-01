Which one of the following is the positive square root of the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common measure of total risk in statistics? i. ii. iii.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 'total risk' in statistics typically refers to the overall variability or spread of a data set or distribution.
Recall that variance measures the average squared deviation from the mean, which quantifies variability but is in squared units.
Recognize that the standard deviation is defined as the square root of the variance, bringing the measure back to the original units of the data.
Note that because standard deviation is in the same units as the data and directly reflects typical deviations, it is the most common measure of total risk.
Therefore, identify that the standard deviation (which is the square root of variance) is the preferred and most common measure of total risk.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In statistics, does the value of the of a data set depend on the value of the of that data set?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the data set , what is the value of the standard error of the mean for this sample?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following two samples: Sample 1: and Sample 2: , what is the value of the pooled standard deviation for these data sets?
2
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations