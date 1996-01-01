Given four normal curves with the same mean () but different spreads, which one of the following curves has the largest standard deviation ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
A
The mean of the data set is .
B
All the data values are the same.
C
The data values are spread out over a wide range.
D
There is exactly one outlier in the data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values from their mean.
Understand that a standard deviation of zero means there is no variation or spread in the data values.
Since standard deviation is calculated based on the squared differences between each data value and the mean, if all these differences are zero, it implies every data value is equal to the mean.
Therefore, when the standard deviation is zero, it indicates that all data values in the set are identical.
This means the data set has no spread or variability, and the mean is equal to each data value.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most common measure of total risk in statistics? i. ii. iii.
3
views
Multiple Choice
In statistics, does the value of the of a data set depend on the value of the of that data set?
4
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations