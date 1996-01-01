Which of the following symbols identifies the sample variance?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Given a population with mean = and standard deviation = , what is the z-score of a value = ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: the population mean \(\mu = 65\), the population standard deviation \(\sigma = 4\), and the value \(x = 73\) for which we want to find the z-score.
Recall the formula for the z-score, which measures how many standard deviations a value is from the mean: \[z = \frac{x - \mu}{\sigma}\]
Substitute the given values into the formula: \[z = \frac{73 - 65}{4}\]
Calculate the numerator by subtracting the mean from the value: \[73 - 65 = 8\]
Divide the result by the standard deviation to find the z-score: \[z = \frac{8}{4}\]
