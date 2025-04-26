Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
4:03 minutes
Problem 3.3.10
Textbook Question
Significant Values. In Exercises 9–12, use the range rule of thumb to identify (a) the values that are significantly low, (b) the values that are significantly high, and (c) the values that are neither significantly low nor significantly high.
IQ Scores The Wechsler test is used to measure intelligence of adults aged 16 to 80. The mean test score is 100 and the standard deviation is 15.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the range rule of thumb, which states that values are considered significantly low if they are below μ - 2σ and significantly high if they are above μ + 2σ, where μ is the mean and σ is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formulas. The mean (μ) is 100, and the standard deviation (σ) is 15. Calculate the lower threshold for significantly low values using the formula μ - 2σ.
Step 3: Calculate the upper threshold for significantly high values using the formula μ + 2σ.
Step 4: Identify the range of values that are neither significantly low nor significantly high. These values fall between the lower threshold (μ - 2σ) and the upper threshold (μ + 2σ).
Step 5: Conclude by stating the thresholds for significantly low, significantly high, and the range of values that are neither, based on the calculations from the previous steps.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In the context of IQ scores, the mean score of 100 indicates the central point around which the scores are distributed. Understanding the mean is crucial for identifying how individual scores compare to the average.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In this case, a standard deviation of 15 helps determine the range of scores that are considered typical or atypical.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Range Rule of Thumb
The range rule of thumb is a simple method for identifying significant values in a dataset. It suggests that values are significantly low if they fall below the mean minus two standard deviations and significantly high if they exceed the mean plus two standard deviations. This rule helps in categorizing IQ scores into significantly low, significantly high, and neither, based on the provided mean and standard deviation.
Recommended video:
5:14
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice