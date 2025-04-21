Table of contents
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
7:28 minutes
Problem 3.2.19
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
California Smokers In the California Health Interview Survey, randomly selected adults are interviewed. One of the questions asks how many cigarettes are smoked per day, and results are listed below for 50 randomly selected respondents. How well do the results reflect the smoking behavior of California adults?
[IMAGE]
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data set provided in the problem. The data represents the number of cigarettes smoked per day by 50 randomly selected respondents. Ensure you have the full data set to proceed with calculations.
Step 2: Calculate the range of the data. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Range</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Max</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>Min</mi></math>.
Step 3: Compute the variance for the sample data. First, find the mean (average) of the data using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Mean</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>. Then, calculate the squared differences between each data point and the mean, sum them up, and divide by <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></math> (since this is a sample). The formula for sample variance is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>Mean</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></msqrt></math>. This provides a measure of how spread out the data is around the mean.
Step 5: Interpret the results. Compare the range, variance, and standard deviation to assess the variability in the data. Discuss how well the sample data reflects the smoking behavior of California adults, considering the sample size and randomness of the selection process.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range is a measure of variation that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data, showing how much variability exists. For example, if the highest number of cigarettes smoked per day is 20 and the lowest is 0, the range would be 20 - 0 = 20 cigarettes.
Variance
Variance quantifies the degree to which data points differ from the mean of the data set. It is calculated by averaging the squared differences between each data point and the mean. A higher variance indicates greater dispersion among the data points, which can be crucial for understanding the consistency of smoking behavior among respondents.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is the square root of the variance and provides a measure of the average distance of each data point from the mean. It is expressed in the same units as the original data, making it more interpretable. A smaller standard deviation suggests that the data points are closer to the mean, while a larger standard deviation indicates more variability in smoking habits among the surveyed individuals.
