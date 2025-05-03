Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentiles Percentiles are measures that indicate the relative standing of a value within a dataset. Specifically, the nth percentile is the value below which n percent of the data falls. For example, the 25th percentile (Q1) is the value below which 25% of the observations lie, helping to understand the distribution of data points.

Quartiles Quartiles are specific percentiles that divide a dataset into four equal parts. The first quartile (Q1) represents the 25th percentile, the second quartile (Q2) is the median or 50th percentile, and the third quartile (Q3) is the 75th percentile. Quartiles are useful for summarizing data and identifying the spread and center of a dataset. Recommended video: Guided course 04:51 04:51 Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator