Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentiles A percentile is a statistical measure that indicates the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group falls. For example, the 50th percentile (median) is the value that separates the higher half from the lower half of the data set. Understanding percentiles helps in interpreting data distributions and comparing individual scores to a larger dataset.

Data Distribution Data distribution refers to the way in which data points are spread or arranged across different values. It can be visualized using histograms or box plots, and it helps in understanding the central tendency, variability, and overall shape of the data. Recognizing the distribution is crucial for accurately calculating percentiles and making statistical inferences. Recommended video: Guided course 04:39 04:39 Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data