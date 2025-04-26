Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
2:59 minutes
Problem 3.3.17
Textbook Question
Percentiles. In Exercises 17–20, use the following radiation levels (in W/kg) for 50 different cell phones. Find the percentile corresponding to the given radiation level.
0.48 W/kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Arrange the given radiation levels in ascending order. This step is already completed as the data provided is sorted.
Step 2: Identify the position of the given radiation level (0.48 W/kg) in the sorted list. Count the number of values less than or equal to 0.48.
Step 3: Use the formula for calculating the percentile: \( P = \frac{k}{n} \times 100 \), where \( k \) is the number of values less than or equal to the given value, and \( n \) is the total number of values in the dataset.
Step 4: Substitute \( k \) (the count from Step 2) and \( n \) (the total number of values, which is 50) into the formula.
Step 5: Simplify the formula to find the percentile corresponding to the radiation level of 0.48 W/kg.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Percentiles
A percentile is a statistical measure that indicates the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group falls. For example, the 50th percentile (median) is the value that separates the higher half from the lower half of the data set. Understanding percentiles helps in interpreting data distributions and comparing individual scores to a larger dataset.
Data Distribution
Data distribution refers to the way in which data points are spread or arranged across different values. It can be visualized using histograms or box plots, and it helps in understanding the central tendency, variability, and overall shape of the data. Recognizing the distribution is crucial for accurately calculating percentiles and making statistical inferences.
Interpreting Radiation Levels
In the context of this question, interpreting radiation levels involves understanding the significance of the measured values (in W/kg) and their implications for health and safety. Knowing how to analyze these levels in relation to percentiles allows for assessing how a specific phone's radiation compares to others, which is essential for making informed decisions regarding exposure.
