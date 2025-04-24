Large Data Sets from Appendix B. In Exercises 25–28, refer to the indicated data set in Appendix B. Use software or a calculator to find the range, variance, and standard deviation. Express answers using appropriate units, such as “minutes.”





Earthquakes Use the magnitudes (Richter scale) of the 600 earthquakes listed in Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B. In 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was struck with an earthquake that measured 7.0 on the Richter scale. If we add that value of 7.0 to those listed in the data set, do the measures of variation change much?