Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
11:42 minutes
Problem 3.2.26
Textbook Question
Large Data Sets from Appendix B. In Exercises 25–28, refer to the indicated data set in Appendix B. Use software or a calculator to find the range, variance, and standard deviation. Express answers using appropriate units, such as “minutes.”
Earthquakes Use the magnitudes (Richter scale) of the 600 earthquakes listed in Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B. In 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was struck with an earthquake that measured 7.0 on the Richter scale. If we add that value of 7.0 to those listed in the data set, do the measures of variation change much?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with calculating the range, variance, and standard deviation of the magnitudes of 600 earthquakes from Data Set 24. Additionally, you need to assess how adding a new value (7.0) affects these measures of variation.
Step 2: Calculate the range. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Use software or a calculator to identify the maximum and minimum magnitudes in the original data set, then compute the range as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Range</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Max</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>Min</mi></math>.
Step 3: Calculate the variance. Variance measures the average squared deviation from the mean. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>σ</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi></math> is the mean, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>x</mi></math> represents each data point, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of data points. Use software or a calculator to compute this.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><msub><mi>σ</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></msqrt></math>. Use software or a calculator to compute this value.
Step 5: Assess the impact of adding 7.0. Add the value 7.0 to the data set and recalculate the range, variance, and standard deviation. Compare the new values to the original ones to determine if the measures of variation change significantly. Consider how the new value affects the spread and distribution of the data.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the maximum and minimum values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of data points, but it can be sensitive to outliers, which may skew the perception of variability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator Example 1
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance quantifies the degree to which data points differ from the mean, while standard deviation is the square root of variance, providing a measure of spread in the same units as the data. Both metrics are essential for understanding the distribution of data and how much individual data points deviate from the average.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Impact of Outliers
Outliers are data points that significantly differ from other observations in a dataset. Their presence can greatly affect measures of central tendency and variability, such as the mean, variance, and standard deviation, leading to potentially misleading interpretations of the data's overall characteristics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Comparing Mean vs. Median
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice