3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
3:25 minutes
Problem 3.3.13
Textbook Question
Comparing Values. In Exercises 13–16, use z scores to compare the given values.
Tallest and Shortest Men The tallest adult male was Robert Wadlow, and his height was 272 cm. The shortest adult male was Chandra Bahadur Dangi, and his height was 54.6 cm. Heights of men have a mean of 174.12 cm and a standard deviation of 7.10 cm. Which of these two men has the height that is more extreme?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of z-scores. A z-score measures how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean. It is calculated using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mi>σ</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi></math> is the data point, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>μ</mi></math> is the mean, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>σ</mi></math> is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Calculate the z-score for Robert Wadlow's height (272 cm). Substitute the values into the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>272</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>174.12</mn></mrow><mn>7.10</mn></mfrac></mrow></math>. This will give the z-score for his height.
Step 3: Calculate the z-score for Chandra Bahadur Dangi's height (54.6 cm). Substitute the values into the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>54.6</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>174.12</mn></mrow><mn>7.10</mn></mfrac></mrow></math>. This will give the z-score for his height.
Step 4: Compare the absolute values of the z-scores for both individuals. The larger the absolute value of the z-score, the more extreme the data point is relative to the mean.
Step 5: Conclude which individual has the more extreme height based on the comparison of the absolute z-scores. The individual with the larger absolute z-score has the height that is more extreme.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A higher absolute z-score signifies a more extreme value, allowing for comparison across different datasets or distributions.
Mean and Standard Deviation
The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of values. The standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. Together, these statistics provide a context for understanding how individual values relate to the overall distribution.
Comparative Analysis
Comparative analysis involves evaluating two or more items to determine their relative positions or characteristics. In this context, it refers to assessing the heights of Robert Wadlow and Chandra Bahadur Dangi using their z-scores to identify which height is more extreme compared to the average height of men.
