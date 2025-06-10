Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:38 minutes
Problem 7.1.15
Textbook Question
Stating Hypotheses In Exercises 11–16, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
p < 0.45
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem involves writing the complement of the given claim and identifying which hypothesis is the null hypothesis (H0) and which is the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The given claim is 'p < 0.45', where 'p' represents the population proportion.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement of no effect or no difference and typically includes equality (e.g., '=', '≥', or '≤'). The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is the claim being tested and represents a statement of inequality (e.g., '≠', '<', or '>').
Step 3: Write the complement of the given claim. The complement of 'p < 0.45' is 'p ≥ 0.45'. This is because the complement includes all values of 'p' that are not less than 0.45.
Step 4: Assign the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) is the complement of the claim, so H0: p ≥ 0.45. The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is the original claim, so Ha: p < 0.45.
Step 5: Finalize the hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) is H0: p ≥ 0.45, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha) is Ha: p < 0.45. These hypotheses are now ready to be used in a hypothesis test.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the claim being tested. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject H0 in favor of Ha.
Recommended video:
Null and Alternative Hypotheses
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no significant difference or effect exists in the context of the study. In contrast, the alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents the claim that there is a significant difference or effect. For the given statement 'p < 0.45', H0 would typically be 'p ≥ 0.45', while Ha would be 'p < 0.45'.
Recommended video:
Complement of a Hypothesis
The complement of a hypothesis refers to the opposite scenario of the original claim. In hypothesis testing, if the original claim is that a parameter is less than a certain value (e.g., p < 0.45), the complement would state that the parameter is greater than or equal to that value (e.g., p ≥ 0.45). Understanding the complement is crucial for correctly formulating H0 and Ha.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice