Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:46 minutes
Problem 13.RE.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, use a 0.05 significance level with the indicated test. If no particular test is specified, use the appropriate nonparametric test from this chapter.
World Series The last 114 baseball World Series ended with 66 wins by American League teams and 48 wins by National League teams. Use the sign test to test the claim that in each World Series, the American League team has a 0.5 probability of winning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The claim is that the American League team has a 0.5 probability of winning each World Series. This is a binomial probability problem, and we will use the sign test to evaluate the claim at a 0.05 significance level.
Step 2: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). H₀: The probability of the American League team winning is 0.5 (p = 0.5). H₁: The probability of the American League team winning is not 0.5 (p ≠ 0.5).
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. The sign test compares the number of successes (American League wins) to the expected number under the null hypothesis. Here, the total number of World Series is 114, with 66 wins for the American League and 48 wins for the National League. The test statistic is based on the number of wins greater than or less than the expected value under H₀.
Step 4: Determine the critical value or p-value. Using the binomial distribution with n = 114 and p = 0.5, calculate the probability of observing 66 or more wins (or 48 or fewer wins, since this is a two-tailed test). Use statistical software, a binomial table, or an approximation (e.g., normal approximation) to find the p-value.
Step 5: Compare the p-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the p-value is less than 0.05, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Conclude whether there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the American League team does not have a 0.5 probability of winning each World Series.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a nonparametric statistical method used to evaluate the median of a distribution. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. In this context, it assesses whether the proportion of wins by American League teams differs from the expected probability of 0.5, indicating a fair chance of winning.
Null Hypothesis and Alternative Hypothesis
In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H0) represents a statement of no effect or no difference, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) suggests a significant effect or difference. For this question, H0 would state that the probability of an American League team winning is 0.5, while H1 would claim that this probability is not equal to 0.5, guiding the analysis of the World Series outcomes.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. A significance level of 0.05 indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. In this exercise, it sets the criteria for evaluating the results of the sign test, helping to decide if the observed wins by American League teams are statistically significant.
