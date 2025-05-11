In Exercises 1–10, use a 0.05 significance level with the indicated test. If no particular test is specified, use the appropriate nonparametric test from this chapter.





World Series The last 114 baseball World Series ended with 66 wins by American League teams and 48 wins by National League teams. Use the sign test to test the claim that in each World Series, the American League team has a 0.5 probability of winning.