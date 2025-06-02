Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Box-and-Whisker Plot A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a data set that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles. This plot helps visualize the distribution, central tendency, and variability of the data.

Quartiles Quartiles are values that divide a data set into four equal parts, each containing 25% of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, the second quartile (Q2) is the overall median, and the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. Understanding quartiles is essential for constructing a box-and-whisker plot, as they determine the boundaries of the box and the placement of the median.