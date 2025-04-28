Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Five-Number Summary
The five-number summary consists of the minimum, first quartile (Q1), median, third quartile (Q3), and maximum values of a data set. It provides a quick overview of the distribution and spread of the data, which is essential for constructing a boxplot.
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator
Boxplot Construction
A boxplot visually represents the five-number summary by drawing a box from Q1 to Q3 with a line at the median, and whiskers extending to the minimum and maximum values. It helps identify the central tendency, variability, and potential outliers in the data.
Interquartile Range (IQR)
The interquartile range (IQR) is the difference between Q3 and Q1 and measures the spread of the middle 50% of the data. It is used to assess data variability and detect outliers, which can influence how the whiskers are drawn in a boxplot.
Empirical Rule of Standard Deviation and Range Rule of Thumb