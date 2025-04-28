Boxplots. In Exercises 29–32, use the given data to construct a boxplot and identify the 5-number summary.





Blood Pressure Measurements Fourteen different second-year medical students at Bellevue Hospital measured the blood pressure of the same person. The systolic readings (mm Hg) are listed below.





138 130 135 140 120 125 120 130 130 144 143 140 130 150