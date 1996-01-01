Which of the following scatterplots would have a correlation coefficient closest to ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a causal relationship means. A causal relationship implies that changes in one variable directly cause changes in another variable.
Step 2: Evaluate each pair of variables to see if one logically influences the other. For example, consider if an increase in the first variable could reasonably cause an increase or decrease in the second variable.
Step 3: Analyze 'Amount of rainfall and number of books read' — these variables are unlikely to have a direct cause-effect link, as rainfall does not directly influence reading habits in a consistent way.
Step 4: Analyze 'Number of hours studied and exam score' — this pair is a classic example where more hours studied can directly improve exam scores, indicating a plausible causal relationship.
Step 5: Analyze the other pairs ('Number of movies watched and shoe size', 'Ice cream sales and number of drowning incidents') — these are examples of variables that may be correlated due to external factors but do not have a direct causal link.
