Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which -value represents the strongest negative correlation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. It ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Recall that a negative correlation means that as one variable increases, the other decreases. The closer the value of \(r\) is to \(-1\), the stronger the negative correlation.
Look at the given \(r\)-values: \(-0.95\), \(-0.45\), \$0.60\(, and \)-0.10$. Identify which are negative and which are positive.
Among the negative values, compare their absolute values to determine strength: \(|-0.95| = 0.95\), \(|-0.45| = 0.45\), and \(|-0.10| = 0.10\). The largest absolute value indicates the strongest correlation.
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the strongest negative correlation is the one with the largest absolute value among the negatives, which is \(-0.95\).
Multiple Choice
Given four scatterplots, each showing a different pattern of data points, which scatterplot shows the weakest negative linear correlation ( closest to but less than )?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how to distinguish between a strong linear association and a weak linear association when using the correlation coefficient?
