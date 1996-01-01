Which of the following best describes the difference between a bar graph and a pie chart when visualizing data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. What type of data distribution is being visualized?
A
A quantitative (numerical) data distribution
B
A time series distribution
C
A normal distribution
D
A qualitative (categorical) data distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of data represented in the bar chart. Since the chart shows the number of students in each major, the data categories are different majors, which are labels or names, not numbers measured on a scale.
Understand that qualitative (categorical) data refers to data that can be divided into groups or categories that do not have a numerical value or order, such as majors, colors, or types of animals.
Recognize that a bar chart is commonly used to display qualitative data by showing the frequency or count of items in each category, with each bar representing a category.
Distinguish this from quantitative data, which involves numerical values that can be measured or ordered, such as height, weight, or test scores, and would typically be shown with histograms or line graphs.
Conclude that since the data consists of categories (majors) and their counts, the distribution visualized by the bar chart is a qualitative (categorical) data distribution.
