Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
2:12 minutes
Problem 4.2.20
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, use the data in the following table, which lists survey results from high school drivers at least 16 years of age (based on data from “Texting While Driving and Other Risky Motor Vehicle Behaviors Among U.S. High School Students,” by O’Malley, Shults, and Eaton, Pediatrics, Vol. 131, No. 6). Assume that subjects are randomly selected from those included in the table. Hint: Be very careful to read the question correctly.
Texting and Alcohol If four different high school drivers are randomly selected, find the probability that they all texted while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the total number of high school drivers surveyed. Add all the values in the table: 731 + 3054 + 156 + 4564.
Step 2: Determine the total number of drivers who texted while driving. Add the values in the 'Texted While Driving' row: 731 + 3054.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of randomly selecting one driver who texted while driving. Divide the total number of drivers who texted while driving by the total number of drivers surveyed: P(Texted While Driving) = (731 + 3054) / (Total Drivers).
Step 4: Since four drivers are randomly selected, use the multiplication rule for independent events to find the probability that all four texted while driving. Multiply the probability of texting while driving by itself four times: P(All Four Texted) = P(Texted While Driving)^4.
Step 5: Ensure that the assumption of independence is valid. Verify that the selection of one driver does not affect the probability of selecting another driver who texted while driving.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance that all four randomly selected high school drivers texted while driving. This requires understanding how to compute probabilities for independent events, where the outcome of one event does not affect the others.
Introduction to Probability
Independent Events
Independent events are those whose outcomes do not influence each other. In this scenario, selecting one driver who texted while driving does not change the probability of the next driver also texting. This concept is crucial for calculating the overall probability of multiple drivers texting, as it allows us to multiply the individual probabilities together.
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a probability experiment. For this question, it includes all high school drivers categorized by their texting and drinking behaviors. Understanding the sample space helps in determining the total number of drivers who texted while driving, which is essential for calculating the probability of selecting four drivers who all texted.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
