Which of the following expressions represent the same probability value as ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a criterion for a binomial probability experiment?
A
The number of trials can vary depending on the outcome of previous trials.
B
Each trial must have more than possible outcomes.
C
Each trial results in exactly possible outcomes, commonly labeled as success and failure.
D
The probability of success must increase with each trial.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a binomial probability experiment is a specific type of experiment with certain criteria that must be met.
Recall the key criteria for a binomial experiment: (1) The experiment consists of a fixed number of trials, (2) Each trial is independent of the others, (3) Each trial results in exactly two possible outcomes, often called success and failure, and (4) The probability of success remains constant for each trial.
Analyze each option given in the problem to see if it matches these criteria. For example, if the number of trials can vary depending on previous outcomes, it violates the fixed number of trials condition.
Check if the trial outcomes are exactly two. If there are more than two possible outcomes, it does not satisfy the binomial experiment condition.
Verify if the probability of success remains constant across trials. If it changes, the experiment is not binomial.
