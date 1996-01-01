Which of the following -values represents the most moderate correlation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What would the scatter plot look like for data that produce a Pearson correlation coefficient of ?
A
The points would form a perfect straight line with a negative slope.
B
The points would be widely scattered with no apparent pattern.
C
The points would form a tight cluster around a line with a strong negative slope.
D
The points would form a tight cluster around a line with a strong positive slope.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Pearson correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that \(r\) ranges from \(-1\) to \(+1\), where values close to \(+1\) indicate a strong positive linear relationship, values close to \(-1\) indicate a strong negative linear relationship, and values near \$0$ indicate little to no linear relationship.
Since \(r = +0.88\) is close to \(+1\), this suggests a strong positive linear relationship between the variables.
In a scatter plot, a strong positive correlation means the points will be clustered tightly around a line that slopes upward from left to right.
Therefore, the scatter plot would show points forming a tight cluster around a line with a strong positive slope, reflecting the high positive correlation.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following data for variables and : : , , , ; : , , , . What is the value of the Pearson correlation coefficient between and ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes all possible values that the correlation coefficient can take?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations