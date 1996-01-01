Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Given the following data for variables and : : , , , ; : , , , . What is the value of the Pearson correlation coefficient between and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, calculate the mean (average) of the x-values and the mean of the y-values. Use the formulas: \(\bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n}\) and \(\bar{y} = \frac{\sum y_i}{n}\), where \(n\) is the number of data points.
Next, compute the deviations of each x and y value from their respective means: \((x_i - \bar{x})\) and \((y_i - \bar{y})\) for each data point.
Then, calculate the covariance between x and y using the formula: \(\text{Cov}(x,y) = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})(y_i - \bar{y})}{n-1}\).
After that, find the standard deviations of x and y separately using: \(s_x = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}}\) and \(s_y = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (y_i - \bar{y})^2}{n-1}}\).
Finally, calculate the Pearson correlation coefficient \(r\) by dividing the covariance by the product of the standard deviations: \(r = \frac{\text{Cov}(x,y)}{s_x s_y}\). This value will indicate the strength and direction of the linear relationship between x and y.
