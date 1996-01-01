Which of the following statements concerning correlation analysis is not true?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
What is the primary goal of the correlation coefficient in statistics?
A
To measure the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables
B
To calculate the of a data set
C
To predict the value of one variable based on another
D
To determine the causality between two variables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient is a statistical measure used to describe the relationship between two variables.
Recognize that it quantifies two key aspects: the strength (how closely the variables move together) and the direction (whether they move in the same or opposite directions) of a linear relationship.
Recall that the correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to 1, where values close to 1 indicate a strong positive linear relationship, values close to -1 indicate a strong negative linear relationship, and values near 0 indicate little to no linear relationship.
Note that the correlation coefficient does not calculate averages (means), predict values, or establish causality; it strictly measures the linear association between variables.
Therefore, the primary goal of the correlation coefficient is to measure the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.
