When conducting a chi-square goodness-of-fit test, how are the expected counts for each category calculated?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a goodness-of-fit measure used in the context of the goodness-of-fit test?
A
Pearson correlation coefficient
B
Likelihood ratio statistic
C
statistic
D
-value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the chi-square goodness-of-fit test, which is used to determine how well observed categorical data fit an expected distribution.
Step 2: Identify common goodness-of-fit measures used in this test, such as the Chi-square statistic, which measures the discrepancy between observed and expected frequencies.
Step 3: Recognize the Likelihood ratio statistic as another measure related to goodness-of-fit, often used as an alternative to the Chi-square statistic.
Step 4: Know that the p-value is used to assess the statistical significance of the test statistic, helping decide whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Understand that the Pearson correlation coefficient measures the linear relationship between two continuous variables and is not a goodness-of-fit measure in the context of the chi-square test.
