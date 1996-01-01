Which of the following scenarios describes a binomial experiment?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
A
Each trial must have exactly possible outcomes.
B
There are a fixed number of trials.
C
Each trial is independent of the others.
D
The probability of success remains constant for each trial.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the binomial probability distribution: it models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, where each trial has only two possible outcomes (success or failure).
Identify the key requirements of a binomial distribution: (1) a fixed number of trials, (2) each trial is independent, (3) each trial has exactly two possible outcomes, and (4) the probability of success remains constant for each trial.
Analyze the given options and check which one contradicts these requirements. The option stating 'Each trial must have exactly three possible outcomes' conflicts with the binomial distribution's requirement of two outcomes per trial.
Confirm that the other options align with the binomial distribution requirements: fixed number of trials, independence of trials, and constant probability of success.
Conclude that the statement about three possible outcomes per trial is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution.
