Which of the following represents a valid probability distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and data distributions, which type of distribution is most likely to have a and that are not close in value?
A
A distribution
B
A distribution
C
A perfectly symmetric distribution
D
A highly skewed distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concepts of mean and median: The mean is the average of all data points, while the median is the middle value when data points are ordered.
Recall that in symmetric distributions (like normal, uniform, or perfectly symmetric distributions), the mean and median are typically very close or equal because the data is evenly distributed around the center.
Recognize that in skewed distributions, the data is not symmetric; it has a longer tail on one side, which pulls the mean toward the tail more than the median.
Therefore, in a highly skewed distribution, the mean and median differ significantly because the mean is affected by extreme values (outliers) in the tail, while the median is more robust and less influenced by these extremes.
Conclude that the distribution type most likely to have a mean and median that are not close in value is a highly skewed distribution.
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations