Suppose the hourly wage of a detasseler is normally distributed with a mean of dollars and a standard deviation of dollars. What is the approximate probability that a randomly selected detasseler makes between and dollars an hour?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what is the reasoning process called that moves from a number of particular facts or observations to a general conclusion?
A
Inferential reasoning
B
Descriptive reasoning
C
Inductive reasoning
D
Deductive reasoning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the name of the reasoning process that moves from specific observations or facts to a broader general conclusion.
Recall that in statistics and probability, reasoning that starts with particular data points and aims to form a general rule or conclusion is known as inductive reasoning.
Differentiate this from deductive reasoning, which starts with a general statement or hypothesis and moves toward specific conclusions.
Note that descriptive reasoning is about summarizing or describing data, not about forming general conclusions from specific facts.
Conclude that the reasoning process described in the problem is called inductive reasoning because it generalizes from specific instances to broader principles.
