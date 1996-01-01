Recall the two main conditions for a valid probability distribution: (1) Each probability must be between 0 and 1 inclusive, i.e., \$0 \leq P(A) \leq 1\( for every event \)A\(, and (2) the sum of all probabilities must equal 1, i.e., \)\sum P(A_i) = 1\( where \)A_i$ are all possible events.