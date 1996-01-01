In the context of probability and statistics, which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated and negatively associated?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the hourly wage of a detasseler is normally distributed with a mean of dollars and a standard deviation of dollars. What is the approximate probability that a randomly selected detasseler makes between and dollars an hour?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parameters: the mean hourly wage \( \mu = 15 \) dollars and the standard deviation \( \sigma = 2 \) dollars. The wage is normally distributed.
Convert the raw scores (13 and 17 dollars) to their corresponding z-scores using the formula: \[ z = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma} \] where \( X \) is the value of interest.
Calculate the z-scores for 13 and 17 dollars: \[ z_{13} = \frac{13 - 15}{2} \] \[ z_{17} = \frac{17 - 15}{2} \]
Use the standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a calculator to find the probabilities corresponding to these z-scores. These probabilities represent the area under the normal curve to the left of each z-score.
Find the probability that the wage is between 13 and 17 dollars by subtracting the smaller cumulative probability from the larger one: \[ P(13 < X < 17) = P(Z < z_{17}) - P(Z < z_{13}) \]
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a table that lists the number of cars sold by a dealership each day, is the random variable representing the number of cars sold discrete or continuous?
5
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability theory, what is the probability of an event that is impossible?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and data distributions, which type of distribution is most likely to have a and that are not close in value?
4
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations