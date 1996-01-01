In the context of probability theory, what is the probability of an event that is impossible?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the independence of events and ?
A
Events and are independent if .
B
Events and are independent if .
C
Events and are independent if .
D
Events and are independent if .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of independence for two events a and b: Events a and b are independent if the occurrence of one does not affect the probability of the other.
Mathematically, this means the conditional probability of a given b is equal to the probability of a, i.e., \(P(a|b) = P(a)\).
Using the formula for conditional probability, \(P(a|b) = \frac{P(a \cap b)}{P(b)}\), we can rewrite the independence condition as \(\frac{P(a \cap b)}{P(b)} = P(a)\).
Multiplying both sides by \(P(b)\) (assuming \(P(b) > 0\)), we get \(P(a \cap b) = P(a) \times P(b)\), which is the key equation for independence.
Therefore, the correct statement about independence is: Events a and b are independent if and only if \(P(a \cap b) = P(a) \times P(b)\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and data distributions, which type of distribution is most likely to have a and that are not close in value?
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, what is the reasoning process called that moves from a number of particular facts or observations to a general conclusion?
Multiple Choice
A bag contains marbles numbered to . If a marble is chosen at random, what is the probability that it is either shaded (suppose marbles numbered , , , , , and are shaded) or is labeled with a multiple of ?
