Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
To tell an audience a story about a data set, it is best to use a .
A
raw data list
B
frequency table
C
numerical summary only
D
graph or chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of communicating data to an audience. The goal is to make the data easy to understand and visually engaging.
Step 2: Recognize that a raw data list shows all individual data points, which can be overwhelming and hard to interpret for an audience.
Step 3: Consider that a frequency table summarizes data by showing how often each value occurs, which is more organized but still may not be visually appealing.
Step 4: Note that a numerical summary (like mean, median, or standard deviation) provides key statistics but lacks visual context to tell a story effectively.
Step 5: Conclude that using a graph or chart is the best way to tell a story about a data set because it visually represents patterns, trends, and comparisons, making the information accessible and engaging for the audience.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes a graphical presentation of data that helps in understanding their significance?
1
views
Multiple Choice
When graphing your data, it is important to choose a visualization method that matches the type of data you have. Which of the following best illustrates this principle?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A data set of the least purchased menu items at a bakery is best shown as a
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between qualitative and quantitative data, and provides a correct example of each?
4
views
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations