Suppose we run a statistical test. Which of the following is the correct first step in the process of hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a requirement for testing a claim about a population proportion?
A
The data must be measured on an interval or ratio scale.
B
The sample must be drawn from a normal distribution.
C
The sample size must be large enough so that both and are at least 5.
D
The population standard deviation must be known.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when testing a claim about a population proportion, the data are categorical (success/failure), so the measurement scale is not interval or ratio, but nominal.
Recognize that the sample does not need to be drawn from a normal distribution because the sampling distribution of the sample proportion can be approximated by a normal distribution under certain conditions.
Identify the key requirement: the sample size must be large enough so that both \(n p\) and \(n - n p\) are at least 5, where \(n\) is the sample size and \(p\) is the hypothesized population proportion.
This condition ensures that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion is approximately normal, which justifies using the normal approximation in hypothesis testing.
Note that knowing the population standard deviation is not required when testing a population proportion; this is a requirement for testing a population mean with a normal distribution.
