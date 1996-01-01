Which of the following best describes the difference between quantitative data and qualitative data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
The heights of sunflowers in a garden are an example of which type of data?
A
Qualitative data
B
Nominal data
C
D
Ordinal data
Step 1: Understand the types of data. Qualitative data describes categories or qualities, such as colors or names, and is not numerical.
Step 2: Recognize that nominal data is a type of qualitative data where categories have no natural order, like types of flowers or colors.
Step 3: Ordinal data is also qualitative but with a meaningful order or ranking, such as class levels or satisfaction ratings.
Step 4: Quantitative data represents numerical values that can be measured or counted, such as height, weight, or age.
Step 5: Since sunflower heights are measured in numbers (e.g., centimeters or inches), they are an example of quantitative data.
