Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which statement is true about box plots when visualizing data?
A
Box plots cannot show information about the spread or variability of data.
B
Box plots are used to display the distribution of quantitative data, showing the , , and possible outliers.
C
Box plots are primarily used to visualize qualitative data categories.
D
Box plots are only useful for displaying the of a dataset.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a box plot is a graphical representation used to summarize the distribution of a quantitative dataset.
Recall that a box plot displays key statistics such as the median (the middle value), the first quartile (Q1), and the third quartile (Q3), which together show the spread and variability of the data.
Recognize that the 'box' in the box plot represents the interquartile range (IQR), which is the range between Q1 and Q3, indicating the middle 50% of the data.
Note that box plots also often show 'whiskers' extending to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles, and any points outside this range are considered outliers.
Conclude that box plots are not used for qualitative data or just the mean; instead, they provide a visual summary of the distribution, spread, median, quartiles, and potential outliers of quantitative data.
