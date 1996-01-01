Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not a valid null hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a null hypothesis (denoted as \(H_0\)) typically represents a statement of no effect or no difference and is usually expressed with an equality or a statement that includes equality, such as \(=\), \(\geq\), or \(\leq\).
Review each given hypothesis to check if it fits the standard form of a null hypothesis:
- \(\sigma < 5\): This is a strict inequality and does not include equality, so it is not a valid null hypothesis.
- \(p = 0.5\): This is an equality statement, which is a valid form for a null hypothesis.
- \(\mu = 0\) and \(\mu = 10\): Both are equality statements, which are valid null hypotheses.
