Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for regression analysis?
A
The errors should be distributed.
B
The relationship between variables must be .
C
The independent variable must be measured on a scale.
D
The residuals should have constant variance ().
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that regression analysis relies on several key assumptions to produce valid results. These assumptions ensure the model fits the data appropriately and that inference is reliable.
Recall the common assumptions for linear regression: (1) The relationship between the independent and dependent variables is linear, (2) The errors (residuals) are normally distributed, (3) The residuals have constant variance, known as homoscedasticity, and (4) The observations are independent.
Recognize that the independent variable should be measured on at least an interval or ratio scale to meaningfully assess linear relationships. Nominal scale variables represent categories without inherent order, which do not satisfy the linearity assumption.
Therefore, the statement 'The independent variable must be measured on a nominal scale' contradicts the requirement for regression analysis, as nominal variables cannot be used directly in linear regression without appropriate coding (e.g., dummy variables).
Conclude that among the given options, the requirement that the independent variable must be measured on a nominal scale is NOT a valid assumption for regression analysis.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps in hypothesis testing for determining if two population means are similar?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not a valid null hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, when is it appropriate to use the -test for paired differences?
3
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations