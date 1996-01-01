Which of the following is the formula for the test statistic used in a test of paired samples?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps in hypothesis testing for determining if two population means are similar?
A
Calculate the test statistic, then state the hypotheses, and finally collect the data.
B
State the null and alternative hypotheses ( and ), choose a significance level (), calculate the test statistic, determine the -value or critical value, and make a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
C
Collect data, draw a histogram, calculate the mean, and report the results without any formal testing.
D
Choose a significance level (), report the sample means, and accept the alternative hypothesis if the means are not equal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: State the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)). For comparing two population means, \(H_0\) usually states that the means are equal (\(\mu_1 = \mu_2\)), and \(H_a\) states that the means are not equal (\(\mu_1 \neq \mu_2\)) or differ in a specific direction.
Step 2: Choose a significance level (\(\alpha\)), which is the probability threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis. Common values are 0.05 or 0.01, representing a 5% or 1% risk of a Type I error.
Step 3: Collect sample data from the two populations and calculate the test statistic. For comparing means, this often involves using a \(t\)-test or \(z\)-test formula, such as \(t = \frac{\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2}{\sqrt{\frac{s_1^2}{n_1} + \frac{s_2^2}{n_2}}}\), where \(\bar{x}_1, \bar{x}_2\) are sample means, \(s_1, s_2\) are sample standard deviations, and \(n_1, n_2\) are sample sizes.
Step 4: Determine the p-value associated with the calculated test statistic or compare the test statistic to critical values from the relevant distribution (e.g., \(t\)-distribution). The p-value indicates the probability of observing the data assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Step 5: Make a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis by comparing the p-value to the significance level \(\alpha\). If \(p \leq \alpha\), reject \(H_0\); otherwise, fail to reject \(H_0\). Then, interpret the results in the context of the problem.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is . If your significance level is = , what can you conclude?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not a valid null hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
4
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations