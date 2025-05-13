Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
1:50 minutes
Problem 3.3.5c
Textbook Question
z Scores. In Exercises 5–8, express all z scores with two decimal places.
Diastolic Blood Pressure of Females For the diastolic blood pressure measurements of females listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, the highest measurement is 98 mm Hg. The 147 diastolic blood pressure measurements of females have a mean of 70.2 mm Hg and a standard deviation of 11.2 mm Hg.
c. Convert the highest diastolic blood pressure to a z score.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice