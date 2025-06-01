Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
1:58 minutes
Problem 2.5.3
Textbook Question
Building Basic Skills and Vocabulary
A student’s grade on the Fundamentals of Engineering exam has a z-score of −0.5. Make an observation about the student’s grade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a z-score: A z-score measures how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean. A negative z-score indicates the data point is below the mean, while a positive z-score indicates it is above the mean.
Interpret the given z-score: The z-score of -0.5 means the student’s grade is 0.5 standard deviations below the mean grade of all students who took the exam.
Relate the z-score to the normal distribution: In a standard normal distribution, most data points fall within 1 standard deviation of the mean. A z-score of -0.5 suggests the student’s grade is relatively close to the mean, but slightly below it.
Make an observation: Since the z-score is not very far from 0, the student’s grade is not significantly different from the average grade of the group.
Conclude: The student’s performance is slightly below average, but not drastically so, based on the z-score of -0.5.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score indicates how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a dataset. A z-score of -0.5 means the student's grade is half a standard deviation below the average score of all students who took the exam. This helps in understanding the relative performance of the student compared to their peers.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of the z-score, it helps to contextualize how unusual or typical the student's performance is.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. Many exam scores follow a normal distribution, which allows the use of z-scores to compare individual scores to the overall performance of the group, providing insights into how well a student performed relative to others.
