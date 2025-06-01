Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score indicates how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a dataset. A z-score of -0.5 means the student's grade is half a standard deviation below the average score of all students who took the exam. This helps in understanding the relative performance of the student compared to their peers. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of the z-score, it helps to contextualize how unusual or typical the student's performance is. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation