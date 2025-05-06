Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuous Uniform Distribution A continuous uniform distribution is a probability distribution where all outcomes are equally likely within a specified range. This means that any value between the minimum and maximum is equally probable, leading to a flat probability density function. The distribution is defined by its two parameters: the minimum and maximum values, which determine the range of possible outcomes.

Mean of a Uniform Distribution The mean (μ) of a continuous uniform distribution is calculated as the average of the minimum and maximum values. It represents the central point of the distribution and is given by the formula μ = (minimum + maximum) / 2. This value indicates where the center of the distribution lies, providing insight into the expected value of a random variable drawn from this distribution.