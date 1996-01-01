Which of the following is a property of a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a requirement for a probability distribution?
A
Each probability can be negative as long as the sum is .
B
The probability of each outcome must be between and , inclusive.
C
The sum of all probabilities must be greater than .
D
The sum of all probabilities must be less than .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a probability distribution assigns probabilities to all possible outcomes of a random experiment.
Recall the first key requirement: each individual probability must be between 0 and 1, inclusive. This means no probability can be negative or greater than 1.
Recall the second key requirement: the sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes must equal exactly 1, representing the certainty that one of the outcomes will occur.
Evaluate the given options against these requirements: probabilities cannot be negative, and the sum cannot be less than or greater than 1.
Conclude that the correct requirement is that the probability of each outcome must be between 0 and 1, inclusive, and the sum of all probabilities must be exactly 1.
