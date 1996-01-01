In the context of basic probability and statistics, which type of monitoring methodology is designed to detect statistical deviations from a baseline?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose a continuous random variable has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that will assume a value between and ? (Round your answer to 4 decimals.)
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of distribution: Since X is uniformly distributed on the interval [2, 8], the probability density function (pdf) is constant over this interval.
Recall the formula for the pdf of a uniform distribution on [a, b]: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{b - a}\) for \(a \leq x \leq b\).
Calculate the length of the entire interval: \(b - a = 8 - 2 = 6\).
Determine the length of the sub-interval where we want the probability: from 3 to 5, so \$5 - 3 = 2$.
Calculate the probability that \(X\) lies between 3 and 5 by multiplying the pdf by the length of the sub-interval: \(P(3 \leq X \leq 5) = \frac{1}{6} \times 2\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a face card (Jack, Queen, or King) in a single random draw?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations cannot be described by a probability distribution?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If the probability of an event is , what is the probability that the event does not occur?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations