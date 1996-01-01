Given a dataset where as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease in a nearly linear fashion, which of the following values is most likely to be the correlation coefficient for this data?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not an example of correlation analysis?
A
Calculating the relationship between hours studied and exam scores using Pearson's
B
Testing whether the mean of a single sample differs from a known value using a one-sample -test
C
Assessing the association between height and weight using Spearman's rank correlation
D
Measuring the linear association between two variables using covariance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that correlation analysis is used to measure the strength and direction of the relationship between two variables.
Identify that Pearson's r, Spearman's rank correlation, and covariance are all methods used to assess relationships or associations between two variables.
Recognize that a one-sample t-test is a hypothesis test used to compare the mean of a single sample to a known value, which does not involve measuring the relationship between two variables.
Conclude that the option involving the one-sample t-test is not an example of correlation analysis because it focuses on mean comparison rather than association between variables.
Therefore, the correct answer is the one-sample t-test, as it does not fit the definition or purpose of correlation analysis.
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
What would the scatter plot look like for data that produce a Pearson correlation coefficient of ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following data for variables and : : , , , ; : , , , . What is the value of the Pearson correlation coefficient between and ?
2
views
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations