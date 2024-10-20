Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
Multiple Choice
A researcher using a survey constructs a 90% confidence interval for a difference in two proportions. According to the data, they calculate with a margin of error of 0.07. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in these two proportions?
A
Reject
B
Fail to reject
C
There is not enough information to answer the question.
