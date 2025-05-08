Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
9:46 minutes
Problem 10c
Textbook Question
Denomination Effect A trial was conducted with 75 women in China given a 100-yuan bill, while another 75 women in China were given 100 yuan in the form of smaller bills (a 50-yuan bill plus two 20-yuan bills plus two 5-yuan bills). Among those given the single bill, 60 spent some or all of the money. Among those given the smaller bills, 68 spent some or all of the money (based on data from “The Denomination Effect,” by Raghubir and Srivastava, Journal of Consumer Research, Vol. 36). We want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that when given a single large bill, a smaller proportion of women in China spend some or all of the money when compared to the proportion of women in China given the same amount in smaller bills.
c. If the significance level is changed to 0.01, does the conclusion change?
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is that the proportions of women spending money are the same for both groups: H₀: p₁ = p₂. The alternative hypothesis is that the proportion of women spending money is smaller for the group given the single large bill: H₁: p₁ < p₂.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportions for each group. For the group given the single large bill, the sample proportion is p̂₁ = 60/75. For the group given smaller bills, the sample proportion is p̂₂ = 68/75.
Step 3: Compute the pooled proportion (p̂) under the null hypothesis. The formula for the pooled proportion is: p̂ = (x₁ + x₂) / (n₁ + n₂), where x₁ and x₂ are the number of successes (women who spent money) in each group, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes of each group.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for a two-proportion z-test: z = (p̂₁ - p̂₂) / sqrt(p̂(1 - p̂)(1/n₁ + 1/n₂)). Substitute the values of p̂₁, p̂₂, p̂, n₁, and n₂ into the formula to compute the z-score.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-score to the critical z-value for a one-tailed test at the 0.05 significance level (or 0.01 if the significance level is changed). Alternatively, calculate the p-value and compare it to the significance level. If the z-score is less than the critical value or the p-value is less than the significance level, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Repeat this process for the 0.01 significance level to determine if the conclusion changes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no difference in spending behavior between the two groups, while the alternative would suggest a difference.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. Commonly set at 0.05, it represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error). Changing the significance level to 0.01 makes it more stringent, requiring stronger evidence to reject the null hypothesis, which could affect the conclusion of the hypothesis test.
Proportion Comparison
Proportion comparison involves analyzing the differences between two or more proportions to determine if they are statistically significant. In this scenario, we compare the proportion of women who spent money from a single large bill versus those who spent from smaller bills. This analysis typically employs a z-test for proportions to assess whether the observed differences are likely due to chance or reflect a true effect.
