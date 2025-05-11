Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Randomization Randomization is a statistical technique used to eliminate bias by randomly assigning subjects to different groups or treatments. This process ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the effects of treatments. In the context of the exercise, randomization can be applied to simulate different scenarios or outcomes based on the original data.

Bootstrapping Bootstrapping is a resampling method that involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset with replacement to estimate the distribution of a statistic. This technique allows statisticians to assess the variability of a statistic without making strong parametric assumptions about the underlying population. In the context of the exercise, bootstrapping can be used to generate confidence intervals or to test hypotheses based on the original data.