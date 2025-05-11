Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
7:19 minutes
Problem 9.5.6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, use (a) randomization and (b) bootstrapping for the indicated exercise from Section 9-1. Compare the results to those obtained in the original exercise.
Exercise 8 in Section 9-1 “Tennis Challenges”
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original problem in Exercise 8 of Section 9-1, which involves analyzing data related to tennis challenges. This typically includes determining whether the success rate of challenges is statistically significant or not.
For part (a), randomization: Randomly shuffle the observed data (e.g., success and failure outcomes of tennis challenges) to create a distribution under the null hypothesis. This involves assuming that the observed outcomes are due to random chance. Calculate the test statistic (e.g., proportion of successful challenges) for each randomization iteration.
For part (b), bootstrapping: Use the observed data to create a bootstrap sample by resampling with replacement. Calculate the test statistic (e.g., proportion of successful challenges) for each bootstrap sample. Repeat this process many times to build a bootstrap distribution of the test statistic.
Compare the results: Analyze the distributions obtained from randomization and bootstrapping. Compare these results to the original exercise's findings to determine if the conclusions are consistent across methods.
Interpret the findings: Discuss whether the randomization and bootstrapping methods support the original conclusions about the success rate of tennis challenges. Highlight any differences or similarities in the results.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Randomization
Randomization is a statistical technique used to eliminate bias by randomly assigning subjects to different groups or treatments. This process ensures that each participant has an equal chance of being placed in any group, which helps to create comparable groups and allows for valid inferences about the effects of treatments. In the context of the exercise, randomization can be applied to simulate different scenarios or outcomes based on the original data.
Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping is a resampling method that involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset with replacement to estimate the distribution of a statistic. This technique allows statisticians to assess the variability of a statistic without making strong parametric assumptions about the underlying population. In the context of the exercise, bootstrapping can be used to generate confidence intervals or to test hypotheses based on the original data.
Comparison of Results
Comparing results involves analyzing the outcomes obtained from different statistical methods or approaches to determine their similarities and differences. In this case, it refers to evaluating the results from the original exercise against those derived from randomization and bootstrapping. This comparison helps to assess the robustness of the findings and provides insights into the reliability of the statistical methods used.
