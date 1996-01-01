Which of the following is not a true statement about error in hypothesis testing?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
A
The standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to the population standard deviation .
B
The central limit theorem applies even if the population distribution is not normal, provided the sample size is sufficiently large.
C
The sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution.
D
The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to the population mean .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Central Limit Theorem (CLT). The CLT states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the shape of the population distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large.
Step 2: Recall that the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to the population mean. This means if the population mean is \( \mu \), then the mean of the sample means is also \( \mu \).
Step 3: Recognize that the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean (also called the standard error) is not equal to the population standard deviation \( \sigma \), but rather it is \( \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 4: Review the given statements and identify which one contradicts the CLT. The statement claiming the standard deviation of the sampling distribution equals the population standard deviation is incorrect because the standard deviation decreases as sample size increases.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one about the standard deviation of the sampling distribution being equal to the population standard deviation, as this does not align with the Central Limit Theorem.
